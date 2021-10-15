Man Found Dead at Singhu Farmers’ Protest Site, Body Taken to Sonipat Hospital
The man's body was found tied to a police barricade.
An unidentified man was found dead at the farmers' protest site on the Singhu border on Friday, 15 October. The man was found in a pool of blood with his left wrist severed, reported NDTV.
The man's body was was found tied to a police barricade.
Sonipat Police have taken his body to Civil Hospital for postmortem.
Initial media reports claim people from Nihangs – a Sikh group – as the accused in the incident.
The cops are yet to issue a statement on the incident.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
