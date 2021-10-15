ADVERTISEMENT

Man Found Dead at Singhu Farmers’ Protest Site, Body Taken to Sonipat Hospital

The man's body was found tied to a police barricade.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
An unidentified man was found dead at the farmers' protest site on the Singhu border on Friday, 15 October. The man was found in a pool of blood with his left wrist severed, reported NDTV.

The man's body was was found tied to a police barricade.

Sonipat Police have taken his body to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Initial media reports claim people from Nihangs – a Sikh group – as the accused in the incident.

The cops are yet to issue a statement on the incident.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)

