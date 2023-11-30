Ground Report: Protests Erupt at NIT Srinagar Over ‘Blasphemous’ Instagram Story

“This incident shows that the BJP has even criminalised the spirit of sports when it comes to Kashmir. It is ironic that the people who after dismembering J&K celebrated the collective humiliation of the people can’t tolerate Australia’s superior game on the day to be cheered,” former state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said. “This is when the country’s Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] himself cheered Australia for its game.”

On 28 November, J&K Police defended its decision to invoke UAPA against the 7 SKUAST students saying, “These slogans, as has usually been the case with (a) select few bullies, were aired to intimidate those who disagreed, and also to identify and vilify those who choose to keep a distance,” the police statement read, adding that it was also about normalising an abnormal. “That everyone hates India [as different from the government of the day and party in power] ‘openly’.”

In the aftermath of the scrapping of Article 370, J&K has seen a runaway increase in the number of UAPA cases. The 2021 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reveals that J&K had the highest incidence of UAPA cases filed in a single region across India.