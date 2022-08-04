ADVERTISEMENT

Go First Flight Diverted After Bird-Hit Incident; DGCA Orders Inquiry

A DGCA official said that the Go First flight G8911 heading from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted to Ahmedabad.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Go First Flight Diverted After Bird-Hit Incident; DGCA Orders Inquiry
i

A Go First aircraft G8911, heading from Ahmedabad to Jaipur, suffered a bird strike within a few minutes of take-off on Thursday, 4 August.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A top DGCA official told ANI that the Go First flight G8911 which was operating on Thursday from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird-hit incident and has landed safely.

Last month, a Go First flight operating from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air due to bad weather on 20 July.
Also Read

Go First Delhi-Guwahati Flight’s Windshield Cracks Mid-Air, Diverted to Jaipur

Go First Delhi-Guwahati Flight’s Windshield Cracks Mid-Air, Diverted to Jaipur
ADVERTISEMENT

Increase in Safety Incidents

Commenting on increasing engineering-related glitches during flights, a top DGCA official said, “On average about 30 incidents do take place, including go-around, missed approaches, diversion, medical emergencies, weather, technical and bird hits.”

He added that most of these incidents do not have safety implications.

In another bird-hit incident, a Spicejet flight SG-725 heading for Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing and return to Patna airport after its left wing caught fire shortly after take-off on 19 July.

The same day, two Go First flights, Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi, developed engine snags mid-flights and were diverted safely.

The DGCA had grounded both the A320neo aircraft and said that the matter is being investigated.

(With inputs from ANI.)

Also Read

'Won't Affect Operations': SpiceJet as DGCA Orders it to Fly Only 50% of Flights

'Won't Affect Operations': SpiceJet as DGCA Orders it to Fly Only 50% of Flights

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×