Mumbai-Bengaluru Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

A Tata Group-run Air India flight returned to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, just 27 minutes after it had taken off, due to one of its engines shutting down mid-air owing to a technical fault, officials said.

The passengers were then flown to their destination Bengaluru after switching aircrafts on Thursday, 19 May, an Air India spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is scheduled to launch a probe into the matter, PTI reported sources as saying.