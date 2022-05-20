Mumbai-Bengaluru Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure
Passengers of the Air India flight were then flown to Bengaluru after switching aircrafts.
A Tata Group-run Air India flight returned to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, just 27 minutes after it had taken off, due to one of its engines shutting down mid-air owing to a technical fault, officials said.
The passengers were then flown to their destination Bengaluru after switching aircrafts on Thursday, 19 May, an Air India spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is scheduled to launch a probe into the matter, PTI reported sources as saying.
The pilots of the A320neo aircraft, which was involved in the incident, received a warning regarding high exhaust gas temperatures of the engines shortly after the plane took off at 9.43 am from Mumbai.
After being alerted about the situation, the pilots landed the plane back at the airport at 10.10 am.
Reacting to the incident, an Air India spokesman said, "Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our engineering and maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue."
(With inputs from PTI.)
