Go First Delhi-Guwahati Flight’s Windshield Cracks Mid-Air, Diverted to Jaipur

A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air, aviation regulator DGCA officials said on Wednesday, 20 July.

This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.

On Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

(This article will be updated.)