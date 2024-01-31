FASTag KYC Update Last Date on 31 January: Steps To Update Documents Here

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officially announced that FASTag KYC details will have to be updated by 31 January 2024. It is important to note that even in cases where there is enough balance, banks will forcefully deactivate or blacklist all FASTags that have incomplete Know Your Customer (KYC) updates after the deadline, which is 31 January. All interested people should complete the process soon if they don't want their FASTags to be deactivated or blacklisted.

FASTag is an electronic system that collects tolls on highways which makes the process of paying the toll taxes easier at toll plazas. One should note that the tag is applied to the car’s windscreen that is related to a bank account or prepaid card. When a car with a FASTag reaches the toll booth, the scanner scans and deducts the toll.