FASTag Account Balance: How to Check via GPay, Paytm and PhonePe Apps

FASTag is a prepaid and contactless toll collection system that allows people to pay tolls electronically. You do not have to stop at toll plazas and wait to pay the toll if you have a FASTag account. It is important to note that FASTags are now compulsory for all vehicles travelling on national highways in India. If you have a FASTag account, you must keep proper track of your balance otherwise you can face problems while travelling.

The FASTag balance is the amount of money left in your account after paying tolls. It is important to note that you will not be allowed to travel if you have less money in your account. Therefore, one should keep track of the money left in their FASTag account after paying tolls. You can check the amount through your online apps.