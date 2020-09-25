Farmer Demands Not New, Trying to Save Livelihood: Yogendra Yadav

“Farmers are not demanding anything new, they are trying to save their livelihood,” Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav told The Quint.

Yadav slammed the Modi government for passing the controversial farm bills and said that the farmers are protesting despite an ongoing pandemic to save their livelihood.

Talking about minimum support price (MSP), a hike in which was announced on Monday, 21 September by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Yogendra Yadav said: “farmers want a fair price, like everyone else”.

“Farmers just want a simple MSP, they are not demanding much, they just want a one price from the government,” said Yadav.