Union Min, SAD Leader Harsimrat Badal to Quit Govt Over Farm Bills
Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Union Cabinet Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the government to protest the farm bills, Sukhbir Singh Badal said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 17 September.
SAD strongly opposes the farm sector bills, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, reportedly adding that while the BJP ally will continue to support the government and the BJP, it will oppose "anti-farmer politics".
SAD had earlier issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to vote against the three farm sector bills.
On Tuesday, Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a Lok Sabha speech, had said that the Akali Dal was not consulted before the farm ordinances were framed. “Ever since the ordinances were issued, we have been asking the government not to press with it and not to bring this Bill. But our voice was not heard,” he had said.
Farmers across Punjab have been holding protests, demonstrations and roadblocks in recent weeks over the issue.
