Farm Bills: Farmers to Stage Nationwide Protests on 25 Sept

Over two dozen farmer organisations have announced support to the call for bandh on Friday, 25 September, to protest against the farm bills passed by the Parliament amid massive protests from 18 political parties.

The 31 farmer organisations in Punjab and Haryana are already on protest, and come Friday, the organisations want to convey their concerns to the government.

VM Singh, convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, who is from central UP, said: