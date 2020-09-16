Fair Riot Probe, No Fear of ‘True Patriots’: Delhi Police

Srivastava, thereby, went on to tell Riberio how the probe was taking place, and how people were questioned, without regard to their religion and party affiliations. Srivastava, however, also pointed out that specific details could not be shared at this stage.

Srivastava also shared that 1,571 persons were arrested “irrespective of their caste or religion” and were “equally distributed among both communities”.

“Almost all the accused persons arrested in heinous offences have been remanded to judicial custody by Courts of Law and not admitted to bail,” added Srivastava

“As a career police officer who has held numerous responsible positions, you are aware of the false perceptions that are often created by interested groups.”

Srivastava also said that Riberio is “known as an officer who has always stood by his convictions irrespective of extraneous considerations” and, therefore, added that “surely” he would not grudge “the same independence, honesty and courage of their convictions” of Delhi Police officers.

Evidently, in reference to to Riberio’s remark that “true patriots” are being entangled in criminal cases in a “not-so-subtle” manner, Srivastava said: