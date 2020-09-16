Fair Riot Probe, No Fear of ‘True Patriots’: Delhi Police
Delhi Police Commissioner wrote “more than 410 FIRs were registered on the complaints of minority community”.
Commissioner of Delhi Police SN Shrivastava responded to former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro’s letter seeking fair probe into the Northeast Delhi riots cases, explaining the non-discriminatory manner by which people have been investigated, without regard to religion and party affiliations.
“Delhi Police has examined a large majority of persons who either have a role in north-east Delhi riots or have information that will help arrive at the truth,” SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Delhi Police wrote in a response to former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro’s letter, asking him to ensure a fair probe into the north-east Delhi riots cases.
SN Shrivastava started his letter by expressing Delhi Police’s high regard towards Julio Ribeiro “for providing leadership to police forces during the past”. He then went on to cite a phone conversation that he had with Ribeiro and say:
“As Commissioner of Police, Delhi, it is my duty to put things in perspective. It is a well settled principle that any conclusion be drawn on the basic of facts obtained through equity/investigation…It (Delhi Police) has not revealed the details as the cases are under investigation and also in view of Court orders. Further, while you expressed your apprehension about the fairness in investigation when I spoke to you over telephone, you acknowledged not having any first hand information about the cases…As a highly experienced police officer, you would agree one may not come in correct conclusion in view of the limited information available in public domain.”
Ribeiro had previously pointed out that 751 FIRs had been registered in the north-east Delhi riots. With regard to that, Shrivastava went on to say:
“The very fact of registering of such a large number of FIRs signals our intention of fair dealing.”
Further, Shrivastava said that the Delhi Police does not discriminate a complaint on the basis of caste or religion, and that “more than 410 FIRs were registered on the complaints of minority community.”
“The other community” had filed over 190 FIRs, and the remaining were registered on the basis of Daily Diary entries, informed Srivastava.
No Fear of “True Patriots” or Favour to Any Community: Delhi Police Commissioner
Srivastava, thereby, went on to tell Riberio how the probe was taking place, and how people were questioned, without regard to their religion and party affiliations. Srivastava, however, also pointed out that specific details could not be shared at this stage.
Srivastava also shared that 1,571 persons were arrested “irrespective of their caste or religion” and were “equally distributed among both communities”.
“Almost all the accused persons arrested in heinous offences have been remanded to judicial custody by Courts of Law and not admitted to bail,” added Srivastava
“As a career police officer who has held numerous responsible positions, you are aware of the false perceptions that are often created by interested groups.”
Srivastava also said that Riberio is “known as an officer who has always stood by his convictions irrespective of extraneous considerations” and, therefore, added that “surely” he would not grudge “the same independence, honesty and courage of their convictions” of Delhi Police officers.
Evidently, in reference to to Riberio’s remark that “true patriots” are being entangled in criminal cases in a “not-so-subtle” manner, Srivastava said:
“In conclusion, I would take this opportunity to assure you that we in the Delhi Police are serving the oath and the Constitution with conviction, integrity and sensitivity, without fear of any self proclaimed ‘true patriots’ or favour towards any class, creed or community.”
Srivastava told Riberio that he would be happy to clear any doubts he had.
Background
Questioning the ongoing probe, in his letter, Ribeiro, who has also served as the former Indian Ambassador to Romania, said that the Delhi Police is taking action against “peaceful protesters” while "deliberately failing to register cognisable offences against those who made hate speeches which triggered the riots in N.E. Delhi”.
The Delhi Police, on Saturday, confirmed receiving the letter but added that they are verifying the veracity of the mail. However, The Quint has independently verified from Ribeiro himself that the letter was indeed sent by him.
Despite ample video evidences against them, the Delhi Police has claimed that non-cognisable offence had been found to be committed by BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma who have been named by Ribeiro in his letter.
Lamenting the "unfairness" of the probe, Ribeiro wrote that “true patriots” are being entangled in criminal cases in a “not-so-subtle” manner.
“The not-so-subtle attempt by the Delhi Police to entangle true patriots, like Harsh Mander and Prof. Apoorvanand, in criminal cases, is another matter for concern. We, the police forces in the land, and its leadership drawn from the Indian Police Service, have a duty and obligation to respect the Constitution and the enacted laws, impartially without regard to caste, creed and political affiliations.”Retired IPS Officer Julio Ribeiro in his letter
