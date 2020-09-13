‘Riot Probe Targets Patriots’: Julio Ribeiro Tells Delhi Police

Retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro has written to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava asking him to ensure a fair probe into the Northeast Delhi riots cases.

Questioning the ongoing probe, in his letter, Ribeiro, who’s also served as the former Indian Ambassador to Romania, said that the Delhi Police is taking action against “peaceful protesters” while "deliberately failing to register cognisable offences against those who made hate speeches which triggered the riots in N.E. Delhi”.

The Delhi Police, on Saturday, confirmed receiving the letter but added that they are verifying the veracity of the mail. However, The Quint has independently verified from Ribeiro himself that the letter was indeed sent by him.