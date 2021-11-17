Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh Now a Proclaimed Offender in Extortion Case

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has now been declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ in an extortion case.

A metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai on Wednesday, 17 November, issued a proclamation against 'absconding' Param Bir Singh, who has been accused in an extortion case. The proclamation was also issued against two others – Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhatti.

On Monday, the court had sought an affidavit from the investigating officer in the case before taking a call on the issuance of proclamation under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), LiveLaw reported.

The investigating agency had informed the court that when their officers visited Singh’s Malabar Hill home on 10 November, the police guard told them that Singh had not visited the building in the last three months. The guard further said that neither did Singh’s family live there, nor did he know their whereabouts.

A third non-bailable warrant was issued against Param Bir Singh on 10 November.