Param Bir Singh Out of Sight: How Did He Just Vanish?

The presumption that he has gone abroad rather defies belief for there are clear protocols for serving officers travelling abroad and it would be impossible for any high ranking officer like Singh to anonymously sneak out of the country. In addition to the fact that living abroad is an expensive proposition beyond the reach of a government servant, even if he be accused of living beyond his known sources of income.

Secondly, if he has actually gone abroad, this could not happen without the complicity of some higher-ups in the political hierarchy.

But Singh faces a crucial dilemma – he is dealing with two ideologically opposed governments, one at the Centre and the other in Maharashtra. He has dealt well with both during his terms as Pune and Mumbai police commissioner.

While in Pune, he led the Bhima-Koregaon case under the tutelage of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. As Mumbai commissioner under the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime, he presided over the arrest of a television anchor who had been targetting the Uddhav Thackeray government.

But now, with reports that Vaze might have revealed all to the NIA, and the examples of Gujarat top cop Sanjeev Bhat and UP police officer Amitabh Thakur before him (both were arrested on unsustainable grounds but continue to be denied bail), Singh needed to evade arrest and cool his heels until either the investigation proves inconclusive or he secures some protection from one or the other political regime.

But the fact that Singh could just drop out of sight without the Mumbai police, reputed to be second only to Scotland Yard, being the wiser, does not say much about the premier police force.

However, there has been a precedent before now. In the late 1980s, a high ranking police officer in charge of the Narcotics Bureau simply disappeared overnight amid allegations that he was complicit with drug traders and smugglers.

He was said to have decamped to the US where he had family but the Mumbai police have not been able to trace him to date. However, that was the era before the internet, smartphones and social media, when people could maintain their anonymity without much effort or difficulty.

But Singh seems to have largely kept himself and his family out of sight even while he was a high profile officer, except when his job demanded it. His son and daughter are married into top political families of Maharashtra and seeking the protection of these politicians from different political parties might not be a very difficult task to achieve.