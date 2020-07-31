‘Disregards Facts’: China on Australian Envoy’s South China Remark

Coming down heavily on the remarks of the Australian High Commissioner about ‘destabilising activity’ in the South China Sea, Ambassador Sun Weidong on Friday, 31 July, said: “It's clear who safeguards peace and stability and who destabilises and provokes escalation in the region.”

Taking to Twitter, Weidong added that the Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell’s, comments ‘disregarded facts’ and said that: “China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests are in conformity with international law including United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).”