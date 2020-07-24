‘No Need for Interference’: China on UK Envoy’s Comments on LAC

Addressing media persons recently, new British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton had reportedly said there were “many issues with China”, India Today reported.

"We are clear about the challenges China poses, not only to India but around the world. But we want to work with China," Philip Barton said.

He reportedly spoke on a range of issues related to the India-UK relations and the problems that the world has been facing with growing Chinese aggression, welcoming recent de-escalation measures.

However, Indian authorities recently acknowledged that there were 40,000 Chinese soldiers still deployed in eastern Ladakh, despite mid-July talks between senior army and defence officials between both countries.