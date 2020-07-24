‘No Need for Interference’: China on UK Envoy’s Comments on LAC
The Chinese ambassador to India tweeted “that there was no need for third-party interference” in bilateral issues.
Responding to recent comments made by the British envoy to India on bilateral issues with China, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that the remarks were “rife with mistakes & false allegations” and that the two countries had “wisdom & capability to properly handle differences.”
Addressing media persons recently, new British High Commissioner to India Sir Philip Barton had reportedly said there were “many issues with China”, India Today reported.
"We are clear about the challenges China poses, not only to India but around the world. But we want to work with China," Philip Barton said.
He reportedly spoke on a range of issues related to the India-UK relations and the problems that the world has been facing with growing Chinese aggression, welcoming recent de-escalation measures.
However, Indian authorities recently acknowledged that there were 40,000 Chinese soldiers still deployed in eastern Ladakh, despite mid-July talks between senior army and defence officials between both countries.
To a question on the recent India-China border tensions, Philip Barton welcomed the initiatives to "de-escalate".
"I would like to say that the progress we have seen in managing the tensions and the commitment the two special representatives (of India and China) made on boundary question on July 5 to disengage and de-escalate is welcome," Barton said.
On the subject of “China’s expansionist action”, Barton reportedly said that even though it did not share any borders with China, there was “interest in Hong Kong. ”
“There are also grave concerns of human rights violations of the Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang,” he reportedly said.
(With inputs from India Today)
