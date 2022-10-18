Delhi University’s First CSAS Allocation List to Be Out Tomorrow
Eligible candidates can check the list by visiting the university's official admissions website admission.uod.ac.in.
The University of Delhi (DU) will declare the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Wednesday, 19 October, a press release from the registrar's office said. This CSAS is set to replace the cut-off system that previously determined admissions.
The round-1 merit list will be prepared on the basis of preferences of courses and colleges selected by the students during the DU undergraduate (UG) preference-filling phase.
Candidates who have applied can check the list by visiting the official admissions website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in.
The list was earlier slated to be declared on 18 October, and the corresponding dates for acceptance submission were between 19 October and 21 October.
What Can Candidates Expect?
The allocated seat is the combination of course and college. Candidates who qualify, will be given their highest preference, based on their rank in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), availability of seats, the category they belong to, and their preference.
Once the allocation list is out, candidates can check for the seats offered to them on their CSAS-2022 dashboard. After this, the candidate will have the option to accept the provisionally allocated seat.
Candidates who are satisfied with their allocated seat, will have to confirm their acceptance. The concerned college will then check the eligibility and documents uploaded by the candidate, after which, the candidate will have to pay the admission fee for the approved seat.
With the CSAS merit list being deferred, the university is likely to postpone the dates for acceptance submission as well.
The CSAS round-1 allocation list will also be based on the category of students. The categories are
UR - Unreserved
OBC-NCL - Other Backward Class- Non Creamy Layer
SC - Scheduled Caste
ST - Scheduled Tribe
EWS - Economically Weaker Section
Minority - Reservation for Sikh and Christian students
PwBD - Persons with Benchmark Disabilities
KM - Kashmiri Migrants
The availability of seats across UG programmes will remain the primary factor in the preparation of the merit list, the varsity had asserted in a statement released earlier.
The second and third merit lists under CSAS for admission into undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University are slated to be released on 30 October and 10 November respectively, followed by a DU spot allocation list on 22 November.
(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.