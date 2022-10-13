DU 1st Semester Classes to Begin on 2 Nov, Only 4-Day Break Between Semesters
The first semester will commence while the second round of the admission process is still underway.
The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday, 12 October, announced that classes for the first semester of the upcoming batch will begin on 2 November, and there will only be a four-day break between first and second semesters.
The semester break will start on 16 March, 2023, and end on 19 March, 2023.
It is worth noting that the first semester will commence while the second round of the admission process for undergraduate courses will still be underway.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was made compulsory by the University Grant Commission (UGC) this year onward for admission in any central university.
In September, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had launched the admission portal for the varsity, which is conducting its admissions in three phases, called the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-2022).
"Over 50 percent or more admissions may happen after 2 November. We are barely ending the second round of CSAS on 3 November. Earlier, academic session would start only after six-eight cut-offs rounds," said Abha Dev Habib, the secretary of Democratic Teacher's Front (DTF).
She added,
"Extremely hopeless situation for students and teachers. No vacations/mid-semester breaks for students to assimilate what is being taught. What a student should be covering in 180 days spread over a year, is being finished in nine months months or so. This tragedy is because of the mindless imposition of CUET. "Abha Dev Habib
CUET has invited the ire of students and teachers alike, with many criticising its hasty implementation.
