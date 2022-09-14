Delhi Traffic Police Launches Special Drive To Mandate Seat Belts in Rear Seats

Intensifying its road safety efforts, the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday, 14 September, launched a drive to push people to use rear seat belts, failing which they will face a penalty of Rs 1,000.

On the first day of the special drive, the police conducted checking on the Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance.

"A total of 17 court challans were issued during the drive from 11 am to 1 pm under Section 194B (use of safety belts and the seating of children) of the Motor Vehicles Act," a senior police officer said.

The offenders were fined Rs 1,000 each, the police said.