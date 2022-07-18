Delhi Police Uses Poo’s Character for Traffic Rules Post, Kareena Kapoor Reacts
Poo is relevant in so many ways!
The Delhi Police recently used Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... to demonstrate the importance of following traffic signals.
The ad shows Poo’s face on a red signal. Her famous line “Kaun hai yeh, jisne dubara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?” (Who is the one who didn’t stop to look at me?) is played in the context of traffic signals. Check out the post here:
The ad was appreciated by many, especially in the way it was tweaked to represent the importance of traffic rules. Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, saw the post and reposted it on her Instagram story. Here is her reaction:
Here are some other reactions from users online:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.