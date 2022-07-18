ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police Uses Poo’s Character for Traffic Rules Post, Kareena Kapoor Reacts

Poo is relevant in so many ways!

The Delhi Police recently used Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character ‘Poo’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... to demonstrate the importance of following traffic signals.

The ad shows Poo’s face on a red signal. Her famous line “Kaun hai yeh, jisne dubara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?” (Who is the one who didn’t stop to look at me?) is played in the context of traffic signals. Check out the post here:

The ad was appreciated by many, especially in the way it was tweaked to represent the importance of traffic rules. Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, saw the post and reposted it on her Instagram story. Here is her reaction:

Here are some other reactions from users online:

