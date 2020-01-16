Why Evidence-Based Research Is Imperative For Road Safety In India

Road accidents, that cost India about 3-5% of gross domestic product every year, are avoidable if the country could improve its roads and city planning, train its drivers better, and enforce traffic laws properly, according to IndiaSpends.com.

Currently, as per the latest World Health Organisation reports, India accounts for over 11% of total global road traffic accidents (RTA). With the growing burden of RTAs in the country, there is an urgent need to develop strong road safety policies and plans that are evidence-based, which requires strong research inputs that reflect real, rather than perceived problems.

Research becomes impertinent to outline the characteristics of roads based on traffic volumes and densities that contribute to road deaths. It is essential to identify hazardous locations, high-risk areas and crash locations to design safer roads. Information through good research is the building block for all these activities with strong, robust and quality data that can drive activities in future. Road safety research is required for multiple reasons:

1. Estimating the burden, risk factors, characteristics and impact of road traffic deaths and injuries;

2. Delineating areas that are at high risk;

3. Developing and/or strengthening/modifying existing road safety policies and programmes;

4. Promoting understanding of perceptions on road safety amongst different stakeholders;

5. Guiding planning, developing and implementing road safety activities/ programmes;

6. Providing long-term vision for development of road safety

In 2018, CSIR-Central Road Research Institute conducted a Road Safety audit in Gurugram, Haryana. This was done under the Safer Roads for Gurugram initiative led by Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), which brought together government, industry associations, academia, research, NGOs and corporates to tackle road safety in India with an initial focus on Gurugram.