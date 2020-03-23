COVID-19: Tibetan Man Dies in Himachal, India’s Toll Rises to 9

Himachal Pradesh on Monday, 23 March, saw its first coronavirus death as a 69-year-old Tibetan man who recently returned from the US died, health officials said.

Tenjin Chopel was undergoing treatment in the state-owned Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda town in Kangra district.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said the patient was earlier undergoing treatment in a private hospital. He was hospitalized in the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College on Monday morning. After his death, his swab samples confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive.

