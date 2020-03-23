COVID-19: More Cities Under Lockdown as Cases Rise to 396 in India

Seventy five districts where coronavirus cases were reported have been locked down as authorities undertook extraordinary measures to check the spread of the disease, while all inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services remain suspended across the country till 31 March.
The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stood at at least 3,00,097 according to AFP, even as the number in India rose to 396 on Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
While a ‘Janata Curfew’ was observed nationwide on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to curb the spread of COVID-19, several states decided to extend it.
Snapshotclose
- PM Modi said the ‘Janta Curfew’ was just the beginning of a long battle, even as he lauded the people for their overwhelming response
- Coronavirus has claimed more than 100 lives in the past 24 hours in the United States, bringing the total to 389 deaths as of Sunday
- France coronavirus death toll has jumped 112 to 674, French health official Jerome Salomon said on Sunday
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel will quarantine herself after being treated by a doctor who has since tested positive for coronavirus
Gatherings of More Than 2 to be Banned in Germany
Gatherings of more than two people are to be banned in Germany in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. Some exceptions will be allowed, including for families living under the same roof, AFP reports.
France Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps 112 to 674: Official
The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official said on Sunday, according to AFP.
The rise in the death toll was identical to that of the previous day. "The virus kills and it is continuing to kill," said top French health official Jerome Salomon as he announced the new numbers at a daily briefing.
US Senate Fails to Advance Trillion-Dollar Rescue Package
A trillion-dollar Senate proposal to rescue the reeling US economy crashed to defeat on Sunday, 22 March, after receiving zero support from Democrats, who said the Republican proposal failed to sufficiently help millions of Americans devastated by the coronavirus crisis, AFP reported.
The bill, which proposed up to $2 trillion in funding for American families, thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses and the nation's critically under-equipped hospitals, failed by a 47-47 vote when it needed 60 to pass, despite intense negotiations between Republicans, Democrats and President Donald Trump's administration.
More Than 100 Coronavirus Deaths in the US in 24 Hours
More than 100 coronavirus deaths in the United States in 24 hours, reports AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tracker.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)