COVID-19: More Cities Under Lockdown as Cases Rise to 396 in India

Seventy five districts where coronavirus cases were reported have been locked down as authorities undertook extraordinary measures to check the spread of the disease, while all inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services remain suspended across the country till 31 March.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stood at at least 3,00,097 according to AFP, even as the number in India rose to 396 on Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

While a ‘Janata Curfew’ was observed nationwide on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to curb the spread of COVID-19, several states decided to extend it.