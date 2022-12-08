SP’s Dimple Yadav Leading in UP’s Mainpuri, Counting On for 5 Assembly Seats

The parliamentary constituency fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The seat is crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because the constituency is a stronghold of the Samajwadi party. The party has been winning the constituency consistently since 1996. Mulayam Singh Yadav won in 1996, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The focus this year is on Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, a former lawyer, party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, and Yadav’s daughter-in-law. She entered politics 2009 when but she lost in the Firozabad Lok Sabha bypoll. She then won from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency twice – in 2012 and in 2014.



If Dimple wins, she will be the first woman MP of Mainpuri.

This year 54.37 per cent of voter turnout was registered.