SP’s Dimple Yadav Leading in UP’s Mainpuri, Counting On for 5 Assembly Seats
If Dimple Yadav wins the Lok Sabha seat from Mainpuri, she will be the first woman MP of the constituency.
Counting of votes polled during the by-elections to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six Assembly seats in five states commenced at 8 am on Thursday.
On 5 December, by-elections were held for assembly seats in Rampur Sadar and Katauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.
Contest for Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri Lok Sabha Seat
The parliamentary constituency fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The seat is crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because the constituency is a stronghold of the Samajwadi party. The party has been winning the constituency consistently since 1996. Mulayam Singh Yadav won in 1996, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.
The focus this year is on Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, a former lawyer, party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, and Yadav’s daughter-in-law. She entered politics 2009 when but she lost in the Firozabad Lok Sabha bypoll. She then won from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency twice – in 2012 and in 2014.
If Dimple wins, she will be the first woman MP of Mainpuri.
This year 54.37 per cent of voter turnout was registered.
Contest for Assembly Seats in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur Sadar and Katauli
Around 33.94 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in Rampur Sadar and Katauli segment saw 56.46 per cent polling.
There is a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance in these seats.
The bypoll in the two seats were necessitated after the disqualification of SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini following their conviction by separate courts in different matters.
Contest for Assembly Seat in Rajasthan's Sardarshahar
The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who served for seven terms.
As per early trends shown by Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress candidate Anil Kumar Sharma is currently leading, with 6,853 votes (46.87%) so far. BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Pincha is trailing with 3,862 votes (26.41%) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Lal Chand Moond is currently in third position with 3,007 votes (20.57%).
Pincha is a former MLA who had contested the 2018 elections from Sardarshahar but lost to Sharma.
There are also seven other candidates in the fray: Sanwarmal Meghwal of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Parmana Ram of the Indian People's Green Party and Independent candidates Subhash Chandra, Vijay Pal Singh Sheoran, Umesh Sahu, Prem Singh and Surendra Singh Rajpurohit.
The by-election is also significant as it is being held a year before the state elections.
The voter turnout in Rajasthan’s Sardarshahar was 72.09 per cent.
Contest for Assembly Seat in Odisha's Padampur
Over 81 per cent of 2.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-election to the Padampur constituency.
The seat fell vacant after the death of veteran tribal leader Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, who was also the tribal development minister in chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet between 2009 and 2011.
There were 10 candidates in the fray including ruling BJD's Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.
The BJP has fielded former legislator and party's Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit as its candidate while three-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu is the Congress candidate.
Contest for Assembly Seat in Chattisgarh's Bhanupratappur
The by-election was called after the sudden death of Congress MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Manoj Singh Mandavi.
The ruling Congress intends to retain the constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates and located in the Maoist-affected Kanker district.
Though seven contestants are in the fray, the main fight is between the ruling Congress’ candidate Savitri Mandavi and the BJP’s Brahmanand Netam.
Over 64.86 per cent polled in at Bhanupratappur constituency in Chattisgarh.
Contest for Assembly Seat in Bihar's Kurhani
There are a total of 13 candidates, five of them Independents, in the fray for the Kurhani assembly constituency in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
The battle is primarily between the BJP's Kedar Gupta and the JD(U)'s Manoj Singh Kushwaha, who are both former MLAs.
The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of sitting RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.
Gupta had lost to Sahani, in the 2020 assembly polls, by a slender margin of around 700 votes. In the by-election, the RJD is backing the JD(U). Back then, the BJP and JD(U) had fought in alliance. Now, the JD(U) is a part of 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising RJD, Congress, and the Left parties.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta is currently leading in Kurhani Assembly segment in Bihar, as per early trends. Gupta has received 4,194 votes (54.74%) so far. Janata Dal (United) candidate Manoj Ku. Singh is trailing with 2,195 votes (28.65%).
Nearly 58 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise on Monday in the by-poll.
