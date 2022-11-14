Dimple Yadav Files Nomination for Bypolls in UP's Mainpuri Constituency

The constituency is a stronghold of the party. The party has been winning the constituency consistently since 1996.

Mulayam Singh Yadav won in 1996, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. However, in the last Lok Sabha elections, the margin of victory for SP was very thin and BJP emerged as the runner-up.

Prior to that, the seat was won by SP’s Balram Singh. After Mulayam vacated his seat in 2014, his grand-nephew, Tej Pratap Yadav, carried forward his legacy. In total, the party has won the seat at least nine times, including two bypolls. Prior to the announcement of Dimple’s candidacy, word was that the party would field either Tej Pratav Yadav or Dimple.

If Dimple wins, she will be the first woman MP of Mainpuri.