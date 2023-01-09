ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Chhattisgarh Anti-Christian Violence Sees Delhi Come Out on Winter Night

The meeting was attended by religious leaders from Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism, Bahai, and Christianity.

Anoushka RajeshVerda Subzwari
Published
Photos
2 min read
Photos: Chhattisgarh Anti-Christian Violence Sees Delhi Come Out on Winter Night
i
ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, 8 January, braving the biting cold, people from all walks of life gathered at Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral to attend a candlelight march in solidarity with persecuted Christian Adivasis in Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country.

The prayer service was organised by Christian communities in the national capital, and saw leaders from other religions in attendance as well.

"This is not a protest, this is a prayer," said Meenakshi Singh, one of the organisers of the prayer service.

Right-wing leaders had called for a rally against religious conversion on Monday, 2 January, in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. As violence broke out, a church on the premises of a school was desecrated – and statues of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ damaged.

Also Read

'Anti-Conversion' Bill: Dalit, Adivasi Christians the Most Attacked in Karnataka

'Anti-Conversion' Bill: Dalit, Adivasi Christians the Most Attacked in Karnataka

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×