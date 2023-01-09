Photos: Chhattisgarh Anti-Christian Violence Sees Delhi Come Out on Winter Night
The meeting was attended by religious leaders from Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism, Bahai, and Christianity.
On Sunday, 8 January, braving the biting cold, people from all walks of life gathered at Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral to attend a candlelight march in solidarity with persecuted Christian Adivasis in Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country.
The prayer service was organised by Christian communities in the national capital, and saw leaders from other religions in attendance as well.
"This is not a protest, this is a prayer," said Meenakshi Singh, one of the organisers of the prayer service.
Right-wing leaders had called for a rally against religious conversion on Monday, 2 January, in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. As violence broke out, a church on the premises of a school was desecrated – and statues of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ damaged.
