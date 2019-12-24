QChennai: Massive Turnout at DMK Rally Against CAA & More

In a massive show to strength to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens of India (NRC), the DMK marched from Egmore Thalamuthu Natarajan Maalikai to Rajarathinam stadium in Chennai on Monday morning, 23 December.

Thousands of people belonging to DMK, VCK, MDMK, Congress and student organisations marched peacefully. Heavy police deployment around the area ensured no law and order situation. DMK, on Sunday night, announced that it would go ahead with the mega rally despite the Chennai police refusing permission citing security reasons.

Read the full story here.