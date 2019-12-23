DMK to Lead Anti-CAA Rally in Chennai, HC Asks Cops to Use Drone
In a massive show to strength to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens of India (NRC), the DMK will march from Egmore Thalamuthu Natarajan Maalikai to Rajarathinam stadium in Chennai on Monday morning, 23 December.
DMK, on Sunday night, announced that it would go ahead with the mega rally despite the Chennai police refusing permission citing security reasons. MDMK, PMK and several smaller political outfits are expected to join the protest.
In an urgent hearing by the Madras High Court at 9 pm on Sunday, the judge said that a peaceful protest could not be prevented in a democracy, but violence in any form would not be tolerated.
The court neither stayed nor permitted the protest.
Court Suggests Police Use Drones to Monitor Rally
Considering the violent incidents reported across the country during such protests, not wanting to “take any chances,” the judges ordered that if the rally is held, it should be recorded using drone cameras so that the concerned politicians are held accountable for violence.
The interim orders were passed on two public interest litigation petitions, filed by R Varaaki and A Ezhilarasu. The petitions requested the court to restrain the rally as it would affect the public and cause a law and order situation.
The government pleader had informed the judges that the DMK had filed for permission on 18 December. On 19 December, the police wrote to the applicant seeking answers to the number of participants that could be allowed, if the party office-bearers would take responsibility in case of any violence, and the slogans that would be raised.
‘Dual Citizenship for Srilankan Tamils’
Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami released a statement on Sunday stating the AIADMK will make sure the minorities will not be harmed. Urging people not to fall for false propaganda, he said, “rumours are being spread across the Muslim community”.
“I personally met PM and home minister and requested them to provide dual citizenship for Srilankan Tamils,” the CM said in a statement.