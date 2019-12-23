DMK to Lead Anti-CAA Rally in Chennai, HC Asks Cops to Use Drone

Considering the violent incidents reported across the country during such protests, not wanting to “take any chances,” the judges ordered that if the rally is held, it should be recorded using drone cameras so that the concerned politicians are held accountable for violence.

The interim orders were passed on two public interest litigation petitions, filed by R Varaaki and A Ezhilarasu. The petitions requested the court to restrain the rally as it would affect the public and cause a law and order situation.

The government pleader had informed the judges that the DMK had filed for permission on 18 December. On 19 December, the police wrote to the applicant seeking answers to the number of participants that could be allowed, if the party office-bearers would take responsibility in case of any violence, and the slogans that would be raised.