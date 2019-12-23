PU Student Rejects Gold Medal to Support Anti-CAA & NRC Protests

Rabeeha Abdurehim, a Mass Communication post-graduate from Pondicherry University, could have received a gold medal on 23 December, but, in a show of solidarity with the students protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, who have faced police brutality, she refused the honour.

Rabeeha is from Kerala and completed her post-graduation in 2018.

The chief guest at the convocation was President Ram Nath Kovind.