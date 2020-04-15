QChennai: Corp to Test 40,000 Samples by 3 May; Fishing Allowed

With 211 COVID-19 cases in the city limits as on Tuesday, the Chennai Corporation plans to go in for widespread testing, collecting over 40,000 samples by the time the extended lockdown ends on 3 May. “As many as 10,000 samples will be taken from residents of 80 containment zones where positive cases have been reported,” said Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash.

“A total of 30,000 samples will be taken from residents of areas where positive cases have not been reported. This sample size of 40,000 is 0.5% of the city's population. The sample strength is good and it will give good results in terms of finding trends,” he said.

(Source: The Hindu)