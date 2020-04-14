‘God Is Testing:’ COVID-19 TN Patient Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat

Abdul Lateef* (name changed), 45, sitting in a COVD-19 special ward in a government hospital in Coimbatore, believes that with love, hope and faith, humanity can overcome this pandemic. He was one of the 1,480 persons from Tamil Nadu who had visited New Delhi for the event organised by Tablighi Jamaat.

The gathering led to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India. As per the data from Tamil Nadu's health department, 1,058 people out of a total of 1,173 COVID-19 positive cases are linked to this event, as of on 13 April.

The Quint spoke to a patient about what the gathering was all about, if there was fault on their part, and how the fake news and discrimination has taken a toll on their everyday lives.