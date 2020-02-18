QChennai: Couple Marries at Anti-CAA Protest; TNPSC Exam Scam

Love in the time of protests? Well, Shaheenpet, or Washermanpet which has turned into a Shaheen Bagh-like protest site in Chennai, was witness to a one-of-a-kind wedding. Twenty-two-year-old groom Shaheen Shah was dressed in a maroon velvet coat and was sitting among protesters with a copy of the preamble of the Constitution. Twenty-year-old bride Sumiah was dressed in a red and golden saree.

The couple decided to make a vow for a lifetime of togetherness on the stage in front of hundreds of people amidst the anti-CAA protests at 12 pm on Monday. Today, 17 February, was the fourth consecutive day of the protest at Lala Gunda area in Old Washermanpet in Chennai. The couple M Shahensha and S Sumaya were already engaged.

