Couple Marry in Chennai’s Shaheen Bagh With Preamble in Hand

Love in the time of protests? Well, Shaheenpet, or Washermanpet which has turned into a Shaheen Bagh-like protest site in Chennai, was witness to a one-of-a-kind wedding.

A couple decided to make a vow for a lifetime of togetherness on the stage in front of hundreds of people amidst the anti-CAA protests at 12 pm on Monday. Today, 17 February, was the fourth consecutive day of the protest at Lala Gunda area in Old Washermanpet in Chennai.

The couple M Shahensha and S Sumaya were already engaged.