Couple Marry in Chennai’s Shaheen Bagh With Preamble in Hand
Love in the time of protests? Well, Shaheenpet, or Washermanpet which has turned into a Shaheen Bagh-like protest site in Chennai, was witness to a one-of-a-kind wedding.
A couple decided to make a vow for a lifetime of togetherness on the stage in front of hundreds of people amidst the anti-CAA protests at 12 pm on Monday. Today, 17 February, was the fourth consecutive day of the protest at Lala Gunda area in Old Washermanpet in Chennai.
The couple M Shahensha and S Sumaya were already engaged.
Twenty-two-year-old groom Shaheen Shah was dressed in a maroon velvet coat and was sitting among protesters with a copy of the preamble of the Constitution. Twenty-year-old bride Sumiah was dressed in a red and golden saree.
The two of them have been actively participating in protests recently. With the preamble in hand, the Imam (priest) introduced the couple and then got signatures of the couple and the witnesses. The crowd then collectively blessed them. The couple continued to sit amidst the crowd after the wedding.
Hundreds of women have been on an indefinite protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Chennai.
Speaking at the Assembly session on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami appealed to the people asking them to give up on the protest.
This call for an indefinite protest came after a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police at the Old Washermanpet area on 14 February. The police had lathi-charged and detained anti-CAA protesters.
On Saturday, state minister D Jayakumar, who represents the constituency, met representatives here and assured that he will discuss their demands with the state government.
