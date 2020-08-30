Census, NPR Exercise Unlikely in 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Census is the primary source of data collection from every section of the society.

The official further said that even though no final date has been decided regarding the aforementioned exercises, however, it is unlikely that they will take place this year due to the continuing surge in coronavirus cases.

“As the entire exercise needs the involvement of lakhs of officials and visit to each family, we can’t undermine the health risk involved in it,” the official added.

Both the exercises were earlier supposed to be carried out from 1 April to 20 September 2020.