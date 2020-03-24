NPR, 1st Phase of Census Deferred Amid COVID-19 Crisis: Officials
The Prime Minister has announced a 21-day lockdown across the country due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) and the first phase of the Census 2021 will not be held as scheduled due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday, 24 March.

Both the exercises are supposed to be carried out from 1 April to 20 September.

Due to the prevailing situation, the NPR and Census exercises have been deferred till further orders, a senior home ministry official said.

The Prime Minister has announced a 21-day lockdown across the country from Tuesday night due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

