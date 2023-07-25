On Camera, BSF Jawan Seen Groping Woman in Manipur Grocery Store; Suspended

A security personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) was suspended from duty after being caught on camera groping a woman inside a grocery store in violence-hit Manipur.

The CCTV footage from the store, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the soldier sexually assaulting the woman. The jawan has been identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad.

"The incident took place in Imphal on 20 July at a shop near a petrol pump. The accused has been identified as Head Constable Satish Prasad. He has been suspended and a case has been registered against him," an official told NDTV.