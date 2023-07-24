Viral Video Exposes 'Hundreds of Rapes' in Manipur: 5 Questions Govt Must Answer

Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, recently admitted on national television that the incident of three Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a Meitei mob on 4 May was not an isolated one.

His statement about the 'epidemic of rapes' in Manipur, which have been allowed to happen under his watch, raises several uncomfortable questions that no one – not him and not even the central government – is willing to answer.

So today, The Quint is posing these questions before you.