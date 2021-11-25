MP: Cong Students' Wing Clashes With Police Amid March Against Education Policy

Led by senior party workers, students from the Congress students' wing NSUI, clashed with police personnel amid a protest against the new Education Policy in Bhopal, NDTV reported. A lathi-charge ensued as the protesters marched towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence.

Students have reportedly claimed that some members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes are being denied their scholarship.

According to party sources, students from Madhya Pradesh's 52 districts took part in the demonstration, which was also attended by NSUI National president Neeraj Kundan.

PCC chief Kamal Nath, former ministers PC Sharma, Lakhan Ghanghoria, MLAs Kunal Choudhary, Vipin Wankhede, and the party's youth leaders like Vivek Tripathi were also present at the protest.