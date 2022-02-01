Alwar Assault Case: Victim's Dad Says She Was Slammed to the Ground by Two Men

In a fresh development in the alleged Alwar rape case, the father of the disabled minor girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted on 11 January, claimed on Monday, 31 January, that two men had slammed her to the ground on the Tijara bridge.

The father held a press conference on Monday and said his daughter had informed him about the same through gestures.

He added that he did not trust the police investigation and said that the administration wanted to keep the matter under wraps by bribing him and his family. "I demand justice," he said.