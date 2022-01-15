Alwar: After Cops Denied Minor's Rape, Hospital Says No Injury to Private Parts

The National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motu cognisance of the case in which a disabled girl was found injured and abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan, on 11 January. When the minor was found, her private parts were bleeding profusely.

The NCM has sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary latest by 24 January.

"The girl was admitted to a hospital where it was found that there was a lot of bleeding from her private parts. The police are probing the matter," SP Tejaswani Gautam had told ANI.

However, Gautam, on Saturday, said that the minor was not raped and investigations were in progress to ascertain the cause of her injuries.

Later, Dr Arvind, Superintendent of JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur said that there were, in fact, no injuries to her private parts.