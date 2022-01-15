Alwar: After Cops Denied Minor's Rape, Hospital Says No Injury to Private Parts
The NCM has taken suo motu cognisance of the case, wherein a disabled girl was found injured on a flyover.
The National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motu cognisance of the case in which a disabled girl was found injured and abandoned on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan, on 11 January. When the minor was found, her private parts were bleeding profusely.
The NCM has sought a report from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary latest by 24 January.
"The girl was admitted to a hospital where it was found that there was a lot of bleeding from her private parts. The police are probing the matter," SP Tejaswani Gautam had told ANI.
However, Gautam, on Saturday, said that the minor was not raped and investigations were in progress to ascertain the cause of her injuries.
Later, Dr Arvind, Superintendent of JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur said that there were, in fact, no injuries to her private parts.
"No injury in private parts. Only police or medical jurist can confirm whether there was any sexual assault, we are only treating her."Dr Arvind, Superintendent, JK Lone Hospital, Jaipur
"No doubtful person was seen along with her as she went on a culvert. What left her bleeding in the next 10 minutes is yet to be known. A total of 300 CCTV cameras have been explored," the SP asserted.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, (POCSO Act) and the IPC. Also, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the matter.
While the accused are yet to be arrested, victim compensation assistance of Rs 3.5 lakh has been released to the minor. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 6 lakh for her.
"The girl is stable and under the observation of doctors. She was operated on, on Wednesday, for around three hours in the afternoon and her health was stable in the evening," Arvind Kumar Shukla from Jaipur's JK Lone Hospital had said on January 13.
