Alwar Assault Case: Minor in Hospital for 14 Days, No Arrests So Far

Away from the incessant commotion at Jaipur’s JK Lon hospital -- the largest government hospital for children in Rajasthan -- a conspicuous silence lingers in the corridor just outside the post-operative surgical ICU, on Friday afternoon.

A specially-abled minor girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted in Alwar on 11 January, is undergoing treatment here for the last 14 days.

Two police personnel guard the corridor, and keep an eye on visitors who are questioned about the reasons for their presence in the area. Behind the heavily guarded doors of the ICU, sit family members of the 15-year-old girl. The survivor, who suffers from a speech impairment, belongs to a minority community.