'Abusing Gandhi Calls for Sedition, Will Probe Cases on Kalicharan': Maha Govt

The Pune Police on Tuesday had booked religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, and four others for allegedly delivering hate speeches during an event in the Maharashtra city on 19 December.

Dipak Nagpure, a city BJP leader, is also among the accused. The men have been booked under sections 295 (a) (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) among others.