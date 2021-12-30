Raipur Police Arrests 'Godman' Kalicharan for Derogatory Speech Against Gandhi
Kalicharan had allegedly abused Mahatma Gandhi, and had praised his killer, at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad.'
The Raipur Police on Thursday, 30 December, arrested 'sant' Kalicharan from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho, for his derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad.'
A case had been registered against the 'godman' at the Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.
"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. The police team will reach Raipur with the accused late in the evening," Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agarwal told reporters.
"The Chhattisgarh Police has arrested Kalicharan Maharaj. His family and lawyer have been informed. He will be presented before the court within 24 hours time," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told reporters on Thursday.
Madhya Pradesh Govt Objects to Kalicharan's Arrest, CM Baghel Retaliates
"We object to the arrest of Kalicharan. Chhattisgarh's Congress government has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing Madhya Pradesh Police. Federal regulations do not allow this at all," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday, hours after the arrest.
"It was wrong to arrest without informing the Madhya Pradesh Police. I have instructed the DGP of Madhya Pradesh to talk to the Chhattisgarh DGP about this," the BJP leader added.
"Narottam Mishra should tell whether he is happy or sad about the arrest of the person who derogated Mahatma Gandhi? No rules have been violated and arrest made by Chhattisgarh police as per procedures," Chhattisgarh CM Baghel was quoted as saying by ANI.
Kalicharan's Remarks and Police Case Against Him: Everything You Need to Know
Hindu religious leader Kalicharan had delivered a speech allegedly derogating Mahatma Gandhi at a two-day long 'Dharam Sansad' organised in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh's capital city on Saturday, 25 December.
In purported videos of the event that have been circulated on social media, 'Sant' Kalicharan could be heard saying:
“They (minorities) seized power through politics here. And the great **** Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led us to this ruin. Salutations to Godse ji that he killed that ****.”
"See, doing operations is necessary. For these pimples and boils. Otherwise, they turn into cancer. I'm not asking you to do riots..." Kalicharan can be further heard saying in the video.
A case had been filed in relation to the Dharam Sansad, after a complaint by former Mayor Pramod Dubey, who had attended the event. The complaint was filed against Kalicharan, for using "abusive words for Mahatma Gandhi."
Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code provides for punishment for "statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes," while section 294 provides for punishment for one who "sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place."
An FIR was filed in the case on the complaint of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Mohan Markam.
Meanwhile, Kalicharan was also booked by the Pune Police on Tuesday over a hate speech delivered at another event.
Kalicharan, Kargil War Hero Booked for Hate Speech in Pune
The Pune Police on Tuesday booked religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, and four others for allegedly delivering hate speeches during an event in Pune on 19 December.
Among the six men who were booked is Digendra Kumar, who retired from the Indian Army in 2005, The Indian Express reported. Dipak Nagpure, a city BJP leader, is also among the accused.
The men have been booked under sections 295 (a) (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) among others.
The programme, 'Shivpratap Din', was organised by Samasta Hindutva Aghadi at Natubaug, the daily reported.
More About Kalicharan Maharaj
Originally named as Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag, Kalicharan was born in Maharashtra's Akola, where his father ran a medical store business.
When he went to his aunt's house, in order to study in Indore, he began visiting the ashram of known religious leader Bhayyuji Maharaj.
Years later, Saraj styled himself as Sant Kalicharan.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
