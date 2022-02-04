Abducted Arunachal Boy’s Torture Taken Up With China: MEA

India has taken up the matter of “torture” committed by the Chinese Army on the 17-year-old Miram Taron, who was allegedly abducted by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and was released a week later.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, 3 February, “We have taken up the matter with the Chinese side. As regards other details, these issues are handled under military channels.”

Miram Taron, who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA on 18 January, was finally reunited with his family at Zido village on Monday, 31 January.