China Honours Galwan Soldier as Winter Olympics Torchbearer; US Says 'Shameful'
Twenty soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in the violent clash in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley in June 2020.
Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China on Wednesday, 2 February, shared that among the torchbearers of the Olympic flame was a soldier who had fought against the Indian side in the Galwan Valley in 2020.
People's Liberation Army (PLA) regiment commander Qi Fabao, who had sustained a head injury during the Galwan clash, participated in the torch relay ceremony on Wednesday.
"Qi Fabao, a PLA regiment commander who sustained head injury while fighting bravely in the Galwan Valley border skirmish with India, is a torchbearer during Wednesday's Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Torch Relay," China state-affiliated Global Times said in a tweet.
The move has been construed as an expression of China's hostile sentiment towards India.
United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch tweeted, "It's shameful that Beijing chose a torchbearer for the Olympics 2022 who's part of the military command that attacked India in 2020 and is implementing genocide against the Uyghurs. The U.S. will cont. to support Uyghur freedoms & the sovereignty of India."
Twenty soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in the violent clash in the Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020.
While the Indian side claimed that 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the confrontation, China has officially admitted that four of its military officers were killed in the confrontation.
A video in which the PLA could be seen unfurling the Chinese flag at the Galwan valley on the Chinese New Year had been shared by the Chinese state-sponsored media in January, eliciting the Opposition's condemnation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's aloofness. The Ministry of External Affairs, however, had denied such reports.
Meanwhile, satellite imagery shared by geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon in January had suggested that China may be building a bridge across the Pangong Lake in the Chinese territory of Eastern Ladakh.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.