743 at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Test COVID-Positive So Far

Three weeks after the former chief priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) succumbed to COVID-19, around 743 staffers of the Devasthanam, including some priests of the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala have tested positive for the virus, reports news agency PTI.

Quoting a temple official, the report said that at least three people from the TTD have died of the virus since 11 June.