‘He’s Not Osama Bin Laden’: CM Thackeray on Transferred Mumbai Cop

Speaking to reporters after the Budget Session, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 10 March, said Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze should not be targeted until the investigation is over.

Thackeray said, "Sachin Vaze is not Osama Bin Laden. It is not right to target a person and hang him and then investigate. Let the probe be over. The guilty, whoever they are, will not be spared," reported news agency PTI.

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze, who has been caught in controversy ever since he took over the probe of the case regarding explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, was transferred after furore in Maharashtra over his alleged association with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio that was used to carry out the bomb scare.