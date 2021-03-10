Controversial Top Cop Sachin Vaze Transferred: Who is He?

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze, who has been caught in controversy ever since he took over the probe of the case regarding explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, was transferred after furore in Maharashtra over his alleged association with the owner of the Scorpio that was used to carry out the bomb scare.

“Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in the Mansukh Hiren death case,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, 10 March.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Opposition in the state has been demanding Vaze’s immediate suspension and arrest on the basis of an FIR filed by Hiren’s family, which details the association they had with Vaze for long before Hiren was one of the suspects in the case and was found dead last week.