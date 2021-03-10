Controversial Top Cop Sachin Vaze Transferred: Who is He?
Family of Mansukh Hiren, whose Scorpio was found outside Ambani’s house, have detailed their association with Vaze.
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze, who has been caught in controversy ever since he took over the probe of the case regarding explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, was transferred after furore in Maharashtra over his alleged association with the owner of the Scorpio that was used to carry out the bomb scare.
“Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in the Mansukh Hiren death case,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, 10 March.
The Devendra Fadnavis-led Opposition in the state has been demanding Vaze’s immediate suspension and arrest on the basis of an FIR filed by Hiren’s family, which details the association they had with Vaze for long before Hiren was one of the suspects in the case and was found dead last week.
But Vaze’s brush with controversy isn’t new. From a renowned encounter specialist to having a film based on him, Vaze has been as much controversial as he is credited for achievements by the Mumbai Police.
Sachin Vaze: The Controversial Encounter Specialist
A 1990 batch officer from Kolhapur, Vaze’s career has been marred by several controversies in the past. Vaze was one of the most-renowned encounter specialists of the 90s. Having worked under former head of Andheri Crime Intelligence Unit Pradeep Sharma, Vaze is said to have encountered over 60 criminals, including people from the gangs of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.
His first posting was in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, following which he was transferred to Thane Police in 1992. He was soon inducted in the special squad of the Thane Crime Branch. He was also inducted into the special squad of Anti-Extortion Cell as an ‘encounter specialist’.
Vaze is credited for solving several cyber crime cases. He is also credited for setting up the Cell Phone Inspection Unit and the Email Tracking System.
Vaze has been overseeing the TRP scam case related to journalist Arnab Goswami and the case of abetment of suicide of Anvay Naik and his mother, in which Goswami is a prime accused. Vaze led the team that had arrested Goswami from his residence recently, before he was released on bail.
Suspension and Reinstatement
Following the 6 December 2002 bomb blasts, a case was registered against 14 people in the matter of Khwaja Yunus’ death. Vaze was one of the accused and was suspended in 2004. Vaze then tried to resign in 2007 but could not do so as the case was still pending.
He joined the Shiv Sena in 2008 and was reinstated in the force in June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic under Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.
Vaze has authored books on the 26/11 terror attacks, the Sheena Bora case, and the David Headley case. The 2013 Marathi film Rege is based on Vaze’s life.
