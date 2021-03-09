‘Cop Probing Ambani Case Killed SUV Owner’: What Kin’s FIR Says

High-profile Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze has become a bone of contention between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the BJP-led Opposition in Maharashtra, ever since he took over the investigation of the case regarding explosives being recovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence.

In an FIR registered on 7 March, the family of Mansukh Hiren whose car was found parked with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house has levelled serious allegations against Vaze and accused him of Mansukh’s murder.

As the Devendra Fadnavis-led Opposition has attacked the Shiv Sena-led government for shielding Vaze because he is associated with Sena, the MVA government now finds itself in a soup over the matter.