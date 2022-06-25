Fire at Complex Housing Children’s Hospital in Ahmedabad, 75 Rescued

At least 75 people, including 13 newborn babies, three of them admitted in the NICU, and their parents in the children’s hospital located on the fourth floor of the building were rescued and evacuated to the terrace of the building, he said.

They were rescued using an aerial ladder platform, and all the patients were shifted to the nearby hospital in ambulances, he said.

The children’s hospital has around four medical care facilities located in the building, and an ortho care unit was located right opposite the premises where the fire broke out, the official said.

Although there was no fire in the children’s hospital and other care units, thick smoke entered the medical facilities, causing panic, he said.

According to officials, the rescue operation has concluded and the blaze was brought under control in a couple of hours and no casualty was reported.